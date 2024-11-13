Narcotics suppliers to TV actor arrested from Chennai, Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Following the arrest of a 28-year-old small-time television artiste for alleged possession of five grams of methamphetamine three days ago, a special team arrested two of her associates, including one from Bengaluru, for supplying her with the contraband.

On Saturday, Police arrested K Esther alias Meena (28) of Kovilambakkam outside a shopping mall in Royapettah based on a tip-off and seized five grams of meth from her.

She was taken to a hospital and was subjected to a biochemical test to ascertain if she had also consumed the drug.

The special team, which was investigating Esther’s clientele and peddlers who supplied meth to her, arrested two persons - Tyson of Bengaluru and Pavan of Chandigarh.

Tyson was arrested from Bengaluru while Pavan was picked up from Chennai, police said. Pavan was the one who sourced methamphetamine and supplied it to Esther, while Tyson supplied Esther with malana cream (a cannabis strain grown in the Malana valley of Himachal Pradesh).

Both were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

The public who want to send in leads to Greater Chennai Police (GCP) about the sale and consumption of drugs can contact the GCP at 78710 78100.