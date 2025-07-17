Nainar raps TN police over delay in arresting the accused of child sexual assault

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday condemned the inaction of the state police in a shocking case of sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in Gummidipoondi.

“Despite having CCTV footage and identifying the suspect, the police have failed to act even five days since the incident,” Nagenthiran said in a social media post.

Charging the police with bias and delay, the BJP legislature party leader asked, “Will justice be served only when a DMK leader intervenes on behalf of the survivor? The people have already lost faith in the state police in the last four years. Will such police inaction not embolden the criminals too?”

He further questioned CM Stalin’s silence, calling his public outreach “a hollow publicity exercise”.