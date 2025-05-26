Mysterious midnight burial uncovered in Chengalpattu; Police suspect murder

CHENNAI: A clandestine burial of a man’s body with multiple injuries has sparked a murder investigation in Chengalpattu , after villagers discovered the remains secretly interred along the banks of the Palar River near Padalam.

The incident came to light when locals alerted the Padalam police station late Sunday night, reporting suspicious activity near Puliparakovil village. Upon arriving with revenue officials, authorities excavated a shallow pit on the riverbank and recovered the body of a man, estimated to be around 40 years old. The corpse bore visible bloodstains and blunt-force injuries on the face and torso, prompting suspicions of foul play.

Initial investigations suggest unidentified individuals transported the body to the remote location under cover of darkness, dug a pit, and hastily buried it before fleeing. “The injuries indicate the victim was brutally assaulted, likely leading to his death. This appears to be a deliberate attempt to conceal a crime,” a police source stated.

The body was transferred to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police are probing whether the victim was a local resident or brought from another region, as no missing person reports in the area currently match his description.