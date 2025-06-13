Mysskin croons for second single from Love Marriage

CHENNAI: On Thursday, the makers of Vikram Prabhu’s Love Marriage unveiled the second single, Eduda Bottle. Billed to be a heartbreak anthem, filmmaker Mysskin has lent his vocals for this Sean Roldan musical. Mohan Rajan penned the lyrics.

Directed by Shanmuga Priyan, Sushmitha Bhat is playing the female lead, while Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak and Aruldoss will be seen in key roles. Backed by Dr Swetha Shri and Sreenidhi Sagar, Madhan Christopher is the DoP, and Barath Vikraman is taking care of the cuts.

Earlier, in an interview with DT Next, Shanmuga Priyan said, “Love Marriage revolves around a man who is above 30 and gets married. Whether or not he handles the wedding meticulously and what would be the outcome is what the story is all about.”

The film will release on June 27.