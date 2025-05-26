Mylapore temple to commence free e-vehicle service for elderly and differently-abled people

CHENNAI: Elderly people, people with disabilities and pregnant women visiting Mylapore's Kapaleeswarar temple can now heave a sigh of relief as they will soon have access to a free e-vehicle service near the place of worship.

According to a report in The Hindu, the electric cart, donated by Karur Vysya Bank under its CSR initiative, will help passengers navigate between the eastern side of the temple and the bus stop near the water tank. However, the vehicle will not operate inside the temple premises.

The e-vehicle, which can accommodate up to five passengers, is one of three such carts provided by the bank at a total cost of Rs 17.91 lakhs. Officials said that the temple staff members would ensure that the service would be dedicated exclusively to those needing assistance and casual visitors will not be permitted to use it. Stickers will be placed on the vehicle to create awareness about the service.

Minister P K Sekarbabu highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that many elderly devotees struggle to walk the streets near the temple, especially during summer. The service will be available during the temple's operating hours in the mornings and evenings.