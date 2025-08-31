Muttram: Organically offbeat

CHENNAI: Tucked inside the huge premises of Hibiscus, sharing the space with the continental cafe and an antique store, Muttram is the new entrant to ECR. Unlike most of the restaurants and cafes in the neighbourhood, which are mostly international cuisines or a multi-cuisine diner, this spot offers the authentic taste of traditional breakfast dishes from the south Indian states.

But why the name Muttram? “Muttram is basically the centre part of the traditional Chettinad houses, with an open ceiling. We named the diner after this because our menu is a confluence of flavours from south Indian states, with traditional being the central element. Our eatery is also known as Carnatic canteen,” says Kayal, founder of Muttram.

ECR, one of the most sought-after weekend getaways for the people of Chennai, is witnessing a growing culinary landscape, with many big brands opening their outlets there. But still, many Chennaiites feel that it is getting monotonous with limited options to explore. And that is exactly why Kayal decided to bring in traditional flavours. “My first brand, Hibiscus, serves continental cuisine. Over time, I realised that there is a void for south Indian foods on ECR, which will be appealing to foreigners as well. And that’s how Muttram became a reality,” she adds.













Kayal

With the goal of serving offbeat breakfast items, Muttram brings its own touch to add more value to the meticulously curated tight menu. From traditional ramasery idly to thooyamalli dosa and panakarkandu paal, the diner stands out with its agenda of healthy eating in a mindful way. The ambience is quite calming and spacious, a blend of conservative yet modern touches. The brass tumblers, mud jars to store water and brass plates are appealing and give away the idea of why we need to stick to our roots.

The aroma of filter coffee and ginger tea transports us to a traditional Chettinad house. To start with, the Nellore kara dosa with three types of chutneys tops our list. The spice level of the garlic paste will definitely win your heart. It goes well with the groundnut chutney. Then the pesarettu MLA dosa is quite unique with upma stuffing instead of potato. For the health-conscious eaters, the mapillai samba masala dosa is a must-try.

Another dish that aces the list is Kerala’s very own vattayappam with coconut milk. To beat the scorching heat of Chennai, the spiced buttermilk and lassi did help us.

On the whole, even after relishing more than six dishes, our tummy feels light yet filling. And the pricing also doesn’t fall heavily on our pockets.

Muttram is a one-stop destination to savour traditional tiffin dishes, indulge in desserts and engage in shopping.