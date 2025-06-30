Muthulakshmi Veerappan demands memorial for husband

CHENNAI: Muthulakshmi, wife of Veerappan and executive committee member of the Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi, has urged the State government to construct a memorial at the site where her husband, Veerappan, was buried.

According to Malaimaalar, at a wedding in Dindigul district, she said she will petition officials for the same.

She also raised concerns over the migrant workers from northern states impacting local job opportunities for Tamil youth.

Muthulakshmi criticised the film stars entering politics and warned the BJP's alliances could harm regional parties in the State.