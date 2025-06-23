Music fest returns with live performances and indie market

CHENNAI: Alliance Française of Madras, in collaboration with Exodus, presents a two-day celebration of music, rhythm, and community called Fête De La Musique 2025.

On June 28, musician Irene and her band will perform June Coromandel, her debut album, live for the very first time. Also performing is Yaazhi, an Indian fusion collective that brings together artists from different backgrounds.

Their sound mixes regional film music, Carnatic, Western, English pop, and jazz, a blend that’s both bold and refreshing.

On June 29, there’s an African Drum Circle led by Yogathalam from 4 to 5 pm. (Pre-registration is needed for this one.) What makes the weekend even more exciting is the return of The Honest Hustle Collective.

In its second edition, it brings a vibrant collection of handwoven clothing, mindful crafts, organic wellness products, traditional games, and more. The event takes place at the Atrium, AF Madras, Nungambakkam.

