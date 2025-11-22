Murder suspect shot by police in Chennai after attacking constable during escape bid

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old man, suspect in a murder case, was shot at and apprehended by the police when he allegedly attacked the police team and tried to escape near Indira Nagar MRTS railway station early Saturday morning.

The murder suspect, a history sheeter identified as Vijayakumar, was wanted in the murder of a 24-year-old history sheeter, Mouli, who was hacked to death by a gang near Mandaveli railway station on Thursday. Vijayakumar was shot in the leg.

Both Mouli and Vijayakumar are residents of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) quarters in Mylapore, and both have had several criminal cases against them.

About 11 am on Thursday, a gang intercepted Mouli and attacked him with weapons and fled the scene. A passerby rescued him and moved him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he succumbed on Friday. Following the incident, the police arrested two youths, Gautham and Niranjan, who were part of the gang.

Mouli had a previous enmity with Vijayakumar's gang, police said. Search is on for other suspects.

A police constable, Tamilarasan suffered injuries in the attack by Vijayakumar and is undergoing treatment, police said.