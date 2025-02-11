Multiple complaints lead to transfer of two teachers and Headmistress at Kodambakkam school

CHENNAI: Two teachers and the Headmistress of PCKG Government Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam were transferred on Monday following multiple allegations and complaints within the management.

Officials of the Department of School Education told DT Next that the transfer of 3 faculties was initiated due to administrative reasons and for smooth functioning of the school.

Physical education teacher Srinivasan and Class 10 maths teacher Meenakshi of Kodambakkam school were transferred to Government Higher Secondary School in Arumbakkam and Government Higher Secondary School in MKB Nagar near Vyasarpadi, respectively. Headmistress M Malathi, who took charge in March last year, has been transferred to Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Porur. And, the HM of Porur school, Sivananaintha Perumal, took charge in Kodambakkam school on Monday.

Following the transfer of HM, several Class 10 students went on a rampage. A teacher of the school said, “The Chennai Chief Education Officer (CEO) came here with the new HM Perumal to help him take charge. But, as he left, students ran amok damaging several of school properties.” Teachers concurred and stated that they allegedly damaged multiple CCTV cameras, flower pots and tiles kept at the school for the renovation of the girls’ toilet.

An official from the education department said that the two teachers and the HM have accused each other on several occasions. “We held multiple rounds of investigation with them until two weeks back, following which the transfers were initiated,” the official added. “Higher officials in the department had instructed the HM to counsel students. Had it been done, the chaos could have been avoided.”

He further pointed out that Since students were set to write board exams, the case is being dealt with sensitivity. “But, if the unruly behaviour continues, serious action will be initiated against them,” he stated.

The allegations began in November last year when a Class 10 student, in a video, accused two teachers of targeting him after they discovered that he belonged to Scheduled Community (SC). But, members of TN Physical Education and Physical Directors Association claimed that teachers were falsely accused of caste-based discrimination.

Meanwhile, E Prakash, a blind teacher of the Kodambakkam school accused Malathi of discriminating against him. PN Kubendran, general secretary of TN Thani Dravidar Peravai, insisted on revoking Malathi’s transfer and urged action against the two teachers accused of caste discrimination.