Multi-specialty hospital for children to be built in Guindy at Rs 487.66 cr

CHENNAI: A multi-specialty hospital for children at an estimated cost of Rs 487.66 crore with seven floors would be constructed at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research Campus in Guindy, said the health minister, Ma Subramanian, here on Sunday after inspecting the plan for the construction of the new hospital.

The hospital will have 20 departments, including 14 unique departments of medicine, surgery, critical care, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, cardiology, hemato-oncology, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and an organ transplant unit. The hospital will include 750 beds, 100 intensive care units, pay wards, and suites.

In addition, medical laboratories such as biochemistry, microbiology. Pathology will also be set up. “The hospital will be built on an area of 6.5 acres at 487.66 crores as a seven-storey building with 3.15 lakh square feet, including hostels for doctors, nurses, students, and professors. The site selection for the hospital has been completed, and the hospital will be managed by Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. The contract will be awarded within a month,” Ma Subramanian said.

The new hospital will have a super-speciality paediatric institute and will be a constituent medical college of the university.