Multi-billion dollar company's co-founder alleges harassment by Chennai Police, Rs 25 lakh demand

CHENNAI: The co-founder of a multi billion dollar company, a Tamil Nadu native took to social media alleging harassment by officers of Chennai Police and a demand of Rs 25 lakh by the cops.

Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of Rippling, a HR tech start-up valued at $13.5 billion (Rs 1.16 lakh crore) and other companies, took to his social media and alleged that the Assistant Commissioner of Thirumangalam Range and SI (sub inspector) at Thirumangalam police station harassed him for money knowing that he is a successful founder.

"My wife and I have been going through a divorce and have been sharing custody of our son Wife handed over the child with full consent to my friend (Gokul), who took him down two floors to hand him over to me. My wife has since filed a false complaint that my friend kidnapped my child and I might kill him," Prasanna posted in his social media and further shared that his lawyer parted with Rs 2 lakh to the cops to handle the situation against his advice.

According to Prasanna, once the cops became aware that he is wealthy, they wanted more and demanded Rs 25 lakhs.

"The AC and SI have asked me Rs 25 lakh to release my friend who has been in custody," Prasanna posted in his social media.

Sources in the City Police said that they have took note of the social media post and have begun inquiries.

The billionaire's post has made several point out the shortcomings of the system in social media and widespread condemnation for Greater Chennai Police.

Meanwhile, Chennai Police sources said that the allegations are baseless and they were following up on his estranged wife's complaint to the Commissioner of Police alleging the kidnap of her 9 year old son forcibly by Prasanna's assistant, Gokul from Chennai, when they came from US.