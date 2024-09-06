Multi-Activity display held at OTA Chennai ahead of passing out parade

CHENNAI: The Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai hosted Multi-Activity display of martial arts and other skills featuring OTA Cadets and Indian Army display teams on Friday.

The Multi-Activity Display showcased the exceptional training proficiency of its cadets.

The event was held as a prelude to the passing out parade of the officer cadets from Short Service Commission-118, Short Service Commission (Women)-32, and other equivalent courses.

The event held under the patronage of Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez, Commandant of OTA Chennai, started with a physical training display highlighting the Academy's dedication to excellence in physical fitness.

The Army Martial Art Regime (AMAR) received the applause of the guests as it presented some exceptional skills of the cadets.

It was followed by a performance by the Military Band, which was also enjoyed by the audience.

The display of martial art form Kalaripayattu, originating from Kerala's Malabar region, was synchronised with music, dance, martial art, and physical agility.

It was followed by Equestrian Display, one of the key activity that is displayed every year.

It featured officer cadets and riding instructors from the Horse Riding Club, and presented a remarkable coordination between horses and riders.

The Aeromodel exhibition by Officer Cadets presented innovative skills in aerial maneuvers and was widely applauded.

The grand finale featured Dhawa Display, which showcased fighting skills of Officer Cadets in a close-quarter battle scenario, presented the courage of these cadets.

After the display, Lieutenant General Michael AJ Fernandez felicitated all the participants and appreciated them for their exceptional skills.