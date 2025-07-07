MTC’s ambitious plan to up fleet, to build 40 new depots

CHENNAI: In a major expansion move, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is planning to establish 30 to 40 new bus depots over the next few years as part of efforts to double its fleet strength to 7,578 buses by 2032, with a significant portion dedicated to electric buses.

To set up new depots to accommodate new buses, the MTC required 180 to 200 acres of land. As a first step, it has taken over the under-utilised State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) depot in Anna Nagar East. The decision to take over the SETC's Anna Nagar East depot was made in a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary of the Transport Department on December 12 last year.

MTC sources said the decision was made to utilise the SETC depots – Central and Anna Nagar East – by the MTC. Restoration of the Anna Nagar East depot has been completed at a cost of Rs 38.85 lakh. The SETC's central depot land is to be transferred to the MTC shortly.

Currently, MTC operates 3,376 buses from 32 depots. With Chennai's population and urban sprawl growing rapidly, MTC's government-approved Business Plan has set a target to augment its fleet by over 3,200 to 3,700 buses by 2032 to meet the city's rising public transport demand.

MTC sources said the additional chief secretary of the Transport Department directed the MTC to identify feasible lands for the formation of new depots and also directed district collectors of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Thiruvallur.

"The Kancheepuram district administration identified three land parcels, while Chengalpattu district has identified one land parcel for the new depot," sources added.

With a key focus on electric bus operation, the government has sanctioned 625 new electric buses and approved Rs 111.50 crore for developing civil and electrical infrastructure in five depots at Tondiarpet-I, Vyasarpadi, Poonamallee, Perumbakkam and the Central Depot. In addition, three depots – Tondiarpet-II, Semmenchery and Kuthambakkam – have been selected for shifting diesel bus operations.

Sources said renovation at the Semmenchery depot has been completed. The MTC board has now authorised operations at Anna Nagar East, Semmenchery and the SETC Central Depot as part of the newly designated ‘Central Depot II’ cluster to streamline administration and fleet deployment.