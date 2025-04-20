MTC to operate 100 electric low-floor buses in Chennai from June

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is set to operate 100 electric, low-floor buses in Chennai by June, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar and officials recently inspected the new buses, while the infrastructure required to support their operations is being developed rapidly.

The buses will be operated from five depots: Vyasarpadi, Perumbakkam, Poonamallee, Pallavan Illam, and Tondiarpet.

These low-floor buses are designed for easy boarding and deboarding by all people, including the differently abled, children, and elderly.

The report added that a total of 625 electric buses will be in service across Chennai by the end of this year.

Earlier in February, MTC invited bids to procure 600 electric low-floor buses through a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership project.

In the first phase, MTC will procure 500 electric low-floor buses and 100 air-conditioned buses.

(With inputs from bureau)





