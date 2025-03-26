Chennai MTC to launch 100 electric AC buses in May

Begin typing your search...

    In the first phase, MTC will procure 500 electric low-floor buses and 100 AC buses.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 March 2025 1:02 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-03-26 07:36:24  )
    MTC to launch 500 low-floor buses and 100 electric AC buses in May 

    CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai is set to get 100 air-conditioned electric buses.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Ei V12 electric buses will be maintained and operated by OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility.

    Earlier in Feburary, MTC had invited bids to procure 600 electric low-floor buses through a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership project.

    In the first phase, MTC will procure 500 electric low-floor buses and 100 AC buses.

    A senior MTC official said the corporation would receive 1,420 electric low-floor buses - of which 820 would be AC buses and 600 non-AC buses.

    (With inputs from Bureau)

