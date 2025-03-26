Chennai MTC to launch 100 electric AC buses in May

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in Chennai is set to get 100 air-conditioned electric buses.

According to a Thanthi TV report, Ei V12 electric buses will be maintained and operated by OHM Global Mobility Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland and Switch Mobility.

Earlier in Feburary, MTC had invited bids to procure 600 electric low-floor buses through a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership project.

In the first phase, MTC will procure 500 electric low-floor buses and 100 AC buses.

A senior MTC official said the corporation would receive 1,420 electric low-floor buses - of which 820 would be AC buses and 600 non-AC buses.

(With inputs from Bureau)