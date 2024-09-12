MTC to deploy 955 special buses in Chennai for upcoming holiday season

CHENNAI: In preparation of the upcoming weekend holidays, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced a major increase in special bus services starting tomorrow (Friday).

A total of 955 special buses will be operated across various routes to accommodate the surge in travel demand.

955 special buses will commence operations from Kilambakkam bus terminus, providing enhanced connectivity for commuters.

Additionally, 190 special buses will be running from Chennai to Coimbatore, and another 20 special buses will be operating from Madhavaram depot.

To address travel needs, 350 special buses will be deployed from major routes including Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Tirupur.

These buses will serve various destinations, ensuring smooth and convenient travel for passengers heading to different regions.

Special bus services are typically increased during weekends, festivals, and other peak travel times.

With the forthcoming weekend holidays, auspicious day and Milad-un-Nabi, the MTC's initiative aims to reduce traffic and offer travellers effective transit options.