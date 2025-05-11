MTC to add 100 small buses to improve Chennai's first and last-mile link

CHENNAI: Even as the State government is all set to launch a comprehensive new minibus scheme across Tamil Nadu, including recently added areas within the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is gearing up to soon add 100 fully built small buses to its fleet to enhance last-mile connectivity in the city’s core areas.

The Institute of Road Transport has invited bids to procure 100 such buses at an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore.

Powered by BS-VI compliant diesel engines, these new buses will come equipped with advanced vehicle and passenger information systems, state-of-the-art intelligent transport systems (ITS), including GPS, reverse parking cameras, panic buttons, and real-time communication modules. The buses must comply with specifications under CMVR, AIS codes, and accessibility norms for persons with disabilities.

A senior MTC official emphasised the importance of small buses in improving first and last-mile connectivity in Chennai, especially in areas where narrow roads make it difficult to operate regular buses. These buses link residential neighbourhoods with bus depots, railway stations, and Metro Rail stations.

While minibuses were first introduced in the state in 1998, MTC began operating small buses in Chennai in 2013 with a 220-vehicle fleet. However, over time, the number of services reduced due to lower fare collections and the phasing out of older vehicles.

Currently, MTC operates 146 small buses, with 56 dedicated to connecting interior areas with Metro Rail stations. Of these, 22 serve exclusively as Metro Rail feeder services. To better utilise the fleet, MTC is working with Chennai Metro Rail to design new feeder routes aimed at boosting Metro ridership and increasing MTC’s revenue.

As part of the new minibus scheme, the Chennai Collector, who is also the Road Transport Authority, has identified and notified 72 new routes across the city – 33 in North and 39 in South Chennai. Nearly half of these routes begin or end at a Metro or railway station, or bus terminus.

Under the revised scheme, private operators will be permitted to run minibuses in eight Greater Chennai Corporation zones: Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur.

The new scheme also increases the maximum route length to 25 km. According to the guidelines, at least 65% of each route must serve areas not linked by existing bus services, while up to 35% may overlap with existing routes.