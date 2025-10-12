MTC suspends crew after passenger alleges misconduct on bus

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has taken disciplinary action against a bus driver and conductor of the bus route number 170TX after a passenger alleged that his friend was injured when the vehicle’s hydraulic door closed while boarding at Tirumangalam on Thursday night.

According to a complaint posted on social media by Jegannathan K, he and his friends, VV Krishnamoorthy and K Ashika Karpagaselvi, had boarded the bus at the CMBT terminus.

The conductor initially refused to accept their National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and was reportedly rude when asked for a QR code to pay via Gpay. He later issued them tickets from MMDA Junction to Tirumangalam.

During the journey, several passengers had called for the bus to stop at MMDA, but the crew allegedly ignored them. Upon reaching their destination, the conductor signalled the bus to move without checking if passengers were boarding or alighting. The driver then closed the hydraulic doors, hitting Jegannathan’s friend, who was still on the steps, and another passenger attempting to board.

The complainant stated that the driver was rude when questioned, claiming it was not his fault and offering to go to the police station if necessary. A policewoman at the scene also confronted the driver, who allegedly continued to behave in a disrespectful manner.

Jegannathan also shared a screenshot of his online complaint lodged with the Chennai City Police in connection with the incident.

MTC, responding to his post on X, said it had taken a serious view of the issue. “The concerned crew have been immediately suspended from duty. After a formal enquiry, they will be permanently removed. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers and will ensure that such events do not recur,” the statement read.