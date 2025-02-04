MTC suspends bus crew for shooting reel while driving with passengers on busy Chennai road

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) on Tuesday suspended the crew of a 70V bus for filming a video while driving with passengers on board.

The incident came to public attention when an Instagram reel showing the driver and conductor filming while the bus was in motion was widely shared on social media.

The video quickly sparked criticism, with many pointing out the potential danger it posed to the lives of the passengers on board and other motorists on the road.

The video, filmed by the conductor of the 70V bus operating between CMBT and Kilambakkam, showed the driver behind the wheel as the bus travelled along a city route.

The video was recorded on the stretch between Koyambedu and Kilambakkam.

In a statement, the corporation confirmed the incident and stated that the driver and conductor, both working on a contract basis, had filmed and shared the video during their duty hours.

An investigation was conducted promptly, and both have been suspended, it said.

MTC announced that all permanent and contract drivers and conductors have been explicitly instructed not to use mobile phones while on duty.