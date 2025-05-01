Begin typing your search...
MTC renumbers seven bus routes in Chennai from May 1
Seven existing bus route numbers will be renumbered but will continue operating along the same routes starting today (May 1).
CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has announced a restructuring of bus route numbers in a move to enhance operational clarity and commuter convenience. Seven existing bus route numbers will be renumbered but will continue operating along the same routes starting today (May 1).
“This initiative is part of a broader strategy to organise bus route numbers more systematically across different regions of the city and its suburbs,” said the MTC’s managing director.
