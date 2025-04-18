MTC plans to introduce daily bus service from Chennai Airport soon

CHENNAI: In a move to improve connectivity to the Chennai Airport, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is planning to launch daily bus service from and to the Airport.

Currently, although several bus routes pass along GST Road near the airport, passengers are required to walk nearly a kilometre to access the terminals.

This has long been a concern, especially for those carrying heavy luggage or travelling during adverse weather conditions, said a Thanthi TV report.

Citing this inconvenience, passengers have been urging authorities to allow MTC buses to enter the airport campus.

Acting on these requests, MTC has sought permission from the Ministry of Civil Aviation to operate services directly into the airport.

Once approval is granted, MTC plans to launch a trial service with 10 buses per day in the first phase.

The proposed routes include services from:

Chennai Airport to Kilambakkam

Chennai Airport to Akkarai via Outer Radial Road and Sholinganallur

According to MTC officials, this initiative aims to provide smoother, more accessible transport options for airline passengers and airport staff alike.

Earlier, during the northeast monsoon, city buses were temporarily operated from the airport to help stranded commuters.

Encouraged by the response, MTC is now working to make the service a permanent feature.

The trial service is expected to commence once final clearance is obtained from the Civil Aviation Ministry.

It is to be noted that, earlier MTC was operating AC Volvo buses from Chennai Airport to Central but scrapped it subsequently due to poor patronage.