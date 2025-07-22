MTC, GCC officials and traffic police inspect Royapuram site ahead of Broadway terminus shift  

CHENNAI: A joint inspection was conducted on Monday at the Royapuram NRT Bridge (Clive Battery) site, where the Broadway Bus Terminus is set to be temporarily relocated during its redevelopment into a modern multimodal hub.

The inspection team included the Joint Managing Director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), and the Chennai Traffic Police. The visit aimed to assess the infrastructure and provide necessary feedback for operationalising the temporary terminus.

The temporary facility is being developed on 3.45 acres of land and will feature two entry and exit points to streamline bus movement. It is designed to accommodate up to 70 buses at a time and will include covered seating areas for passengers.

The relocation is part of a larger plan to revamp the existing Broadway facility, one of the city’s busiest transport nodes, into a state-of-the-art integrated transit hub. The temporary site in Royapuram was reviewed for its accessibility, capacity to handle traffic, and provision of basic amenities for commuters.