    MTC driver suffers seizure, rams bus into autos near Marina Beach

    The auto rickshaws parked on the roadside were completely crushed in the collision.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 Sept 2025 11:09 AM IST
    Visual from the spot (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: An MTC bus rammed into two parked auto rickshaws near Marina Beach after the bus driver suffered a sudden seizure.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the bus driver and both auto drivers sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

