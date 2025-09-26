Begin typing your search...
MTC driver suffers seizure, rams bus into autos near Marina Beach
The auto rickshaws parked on the roadside were completely crushed in the collision.
CHENNAI: An MTC bus rammed into two parked auto rickshaws near Marina Beach after the bus driver suffered a sudden seizure.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the bus driver and both auto drivers sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.
