MTC conductor swoons to death while on duty

CHENNAI: A 55-year-old bus conductor with the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) swooned to death at the Tiruvottiyur bus depot on Sunday morning due to a suspected cardiac arrest.

The deceased person was identified as D Ramesh of Ezhuthukkaran Street in Kaladipet. He was employed with the transport corporation for the past 26 years, police said.

On Sunday morning, Ramesh left home for duty and completed a scheduled trip from Tondiarpet to Broadway with driver Pandian. After completing the trip, the crew took the bus to the Tiruvottiyur depot.

Ramesh went to the storekeeper's room around 7 am. While he was in the room, he complained of dizziness to his colleagues and collapsed. Other corporation workers who saw him swooning rushed Ramesh to a nearby hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

On information, the Tiruvottiyur police secured Ramesh's body and sent it to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and are investigating.