MTC chief issues guidelines to ensure full fleet attendance

CHENNAI: To streamline operations and boost revenue, Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) Managing Director T Prabhushankar has issued a detailed circular to all its bus depot branch managers, calling for the complete deployment of buses based on available manpower. The directive comes amid concerns that several buses remain idle daily despite centralised scheduling by the MTC headquarters.

In the circular, the MTC MD said all buses must be operated, aligning with the number of available drivers and conductors. The Control Charts must be prepared a day in advance, signed by designated staff, and updated with alternate arrangements for any reported leave before 5 pm. The branch managers are instructed to ensure that the signed personnel report for duty the next day in coordination with controllers and assistant managers.

"Significant focus has been placed on reducing 'not run' buses. Reports submitted to the HQs must be accurate and verified, ensuring consistency with computer-generated reports. Any discrepancies between the two must be eliminated," the circular said.

Drawing attention to the sudden absenteeism, it said, "All unexpected absences must be documented in a dedicated register, with specific reasons and names. Appropriate substitutions must be arranged immediately to maintain service continuity. Staff repeatedly absent without notice will face disciplinary action."

The circular further mandates that buses assigned to specific drivers and conductors under the "posting" system must be operated by them without exception. Branch managers are responsible for verifying that these assignments are followed daily, and any refusal must be addressed through counselling and corrective action.

It strictly prohibits converting general shift buses into single shifts during peak hours, ensuring full 12-hour operations. "Drivers assigned to PM shifts who report during AM hours must not result in staffing gaps. Shift-swapping to compensate for shortages is not permitted."

The MTC MD also instructed that all buses must be operated on high-demand days such as festivals and auspicious occasions (Muhurtham days). Services under the women’s free ride scheme must not be marked as "not run" to maintain public trust.

The branch managers are directed to monitor additional duty payments and verify attendance for drivers operating chartered or police special trips. Immediate posting is required to fill vacancies in critical roles such as Team Force and Stalwart positions.