MTC asks staff to report for duty amid nationwide strike call

CHENNAI: With central trade unions calling a nationwide strike on February 12 against the four labour codes, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation has asked all its employees to report for duty on Thursday, warning of strict action against those who stay away from work.
In a circular issued to all staff, the MTC said that some trade unions functioning in the State transport corporations had announced participation in the protest. However, the corporation said it was a public service provider functioning without any profit motive and stressed that employees should not take part in the strike and must report for duty as usual.
The circular said all previously sanctioned leave had been cancelled. It also directed employees on weekly off or rest day to report for duty on Thursday to ensure uninterrupted bus services across the city.
Warning of consequences for non-compliance, the MTC said employees who fail to report for duty would face statutory disciplinary action. It further cautioned that those who instigate or encourage others to participate in the strike would also be proceeded against under disciplinary rules.