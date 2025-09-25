MRF workers’ protest in Tiruvottiyur gains wider support as talks fail

CHENNAI: The protest by MRF workers in Tiruvottiyur entered its 12th day on Tuesday, with traders from the Wimco area and several trade unions extending solidarity after conciliation talks with the Labour Welfare Department failed.

The dispute arose after the company sought to implement the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), which the workers’ union opposed.

In retaliation, the management allegedly stopped the long-standing practice of providing advance payments for medical insurance and shut the factory gates on September 13, effectively suspending work. Although the Madras High Court, on September 19, restrained workers from gathering at the factory entrance, they have since shifted their demonstration to the CITU office nearby in Wimco Nagar.

Leaders of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), including State president A Soundararajan, joined the protests alongside representatives from construction workers’ bodies, women’s associations, traders’ groups and sanitation workers’ unions.

A conciliation meeting convened by Additional Joint Commissioner of Labour Velmurugan urged the management to restore medical insurance advances, regularise trainees and hold discussions on NAPS to reopen the plant. However, the management reportedly rejected these proposals, prompting officials to warn that further orders may be issued.