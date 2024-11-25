Mountain calling: Chennai doctor takes on the Himalayas for the ultimate trekking challenge

CHENNAI: For many, the idea of trekking in the mountains is not just an adventure, but a call to connect with something deeper - nature, self, and the world beyond. The immense beauty, the silence of the peaks, and the challenges of the trek make the Himalayas a sanctuary for those seeking peace, adventure, and introspection. Dr. Priya Selvaraj, a fertility expert based in Chennai, is one of those few people for whom the mountains have become a life-altering calling. From being an avid fitness enthusiast to becoming an accomplished trekker, her journey up the Everest Base Camp and Lobuche East Summit is a testament to the power of the mountains and the lessons they impart.

Priya’s fitness journey began in 2003 when she started regular training. Initially, her focus was on hiking small hills, running, and strength exercises. Trekking wasn’t part of the picture back then, but her dedication to fitness laid the foundation for what would become a transformative love for the mountains. In 2021, after years of preparation, she took the plunge into trekking, embarking on her first major Himalayan adventure. Little did she know that this decision would lead her to the summit of the Lobuche East Peak and the Everest Base Camp.









Dr Priya Selvaraj

"Mountains are intriguing, almost like a calling. We must answer that call when the mountains beckon,” she says with a spark in her eyes. Earlier this mont, Priya embarked on the challenging Lobuche East Summit, a technical climb that reaches 6,119 meters. She is one among a select few to have completed the Lobuche East Summit, a feat that involves technical climbing and considerable physical endurance. Compared to the Everest Base Camp Trek, which peaks at 5,364 meters, Lobuche East requires a higher level of technical skill and fitness. It’s a climb that not many take on, yet Priya was determined to conquer it. "Lobuche East standing tall at 6,119 meters whispered to me, 'You are here now, breathe.' The first big breath after reaching the summit, the relief, and the view of the towering peaks, including Everest, was breathtaking," she shares.

The trek to Lobuche East was not only about physical endurance, but also emotional resilience. One of the busiest fertilisty specialsts believes that one does not just climb Lobuche East for the thrill of it; there is a deep emotional connection that drives trekkers to pursue it. "It’s a climb that you take on when you're emotionally attached to it. You don’t seek it, it calls to you," she says.

Priya’s trekker spirit was sparked during the post-pandemic period, when she felt an urgent need to reconnect with nature. A simple Google search led her to India Hikes, and she chose the Sandakphu-Phalut trek in 2021. "The trek was beautiful, and it gave me a lot of insight. When I returned to Chennai, I knew I wanted to do more treks, especially in the Himalayas," she recalls. The following year, she tackled the Khopra Ridge trek in Nepal, an offbeat trail with breathtaking mountain views. These experiences only deepened her determination to push herself further.

"Mountains are addictive," Priya admits. "There is an undeniable peace in them. Even though they are unpredictable, they bring a sense of serenity and calm. Being disconnected from the world gives you the space to reflect, to simplify your desires, and to embrace love in its purest form." According to her, trekking in the Himalayas brings a sense of clarity that helps you navigate the chaos of everyday life. "Once you return from the mountains, you see challenges in a different light. You are able to embrace change and face obstacles with a renewed sense of acceptance," she adds.

In 2023, Priya took on one of the most challenging treks yet - the climb to Kilimanjaro. She learned the importance of acclimatisation, and how the body adapts to higher altitudes. "It’s fascinating how people change when faced with the needs of the trek. Some do it for the adrenaline rush, others for the hobby, and some like me, answer a calling," Priya smiles. She explains that trekking offers more than just physical challenges; it provides opportunities for personal growth. Dr. Priya completed the Kilimanjaro and Lobuche expeditions under the guidance of Elite Exped, led by Nirmal Purja, the renowned mountaineer who has successfully summited all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks

For Priya, trekking is no longer just an activity; it’s a life-changing experience. "Once you taste the mountains, it becomes addictive. It changes you. The mountains are like mirrors that show you parts of yourself that you never knew existed," she concludes with a smile.

Dr Priya Selvaraj's story is not just about conquering peaks, but about embracing the journey - the hardships, the beauty, and the lessons that each trek offers. For those who hear the call of the mountains, her story is a reminder that, in the end, it’s not the summit that matters, but the transformation that happens along the way.