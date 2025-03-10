Motorists to get respite from potholes as Chennai Corporation plans road relaying at Rs 486 crores

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced a Rs 486 crore project to re-lay nearly 3,505 roads spanning 570 km across the city.

According to a report in The Times of India, the project which has been delayed over nearly eight months, is expected to be completed within the next quarter. Motorists have heaved a sigh of relief after enduring a nightmarish experience navigating the potholes and poorly maintained roads.

The project will focus on areas like Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Tiruvottiyur, Adyar and some interior roads in T Nagar and West Mambalam.

The civic body has instructed the contractors to carry out at least 40 mm milling on major roads and 30 mm on interior roads.

Deputy Mayor Mahesh Kumar assured that contractors will be held accountable for if the roadwork is not up to the mark and they would hold the final bill until it is fixed.

Additionally, the GCC plans to re-lay eight subways and repair leakages in the walls.

The project is expected to be funded through the Tamil Nadu Urban Roads Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) and the Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam (NSMT), with an additional Rs 200 crore expected from the state budget to re-lay 1,500 more roads.