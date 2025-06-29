Chennai police arrest six in murder of delivery agent, including wife and mother-in-law

CHENNAI:A 45-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the murder of her son-in-law, who was brutally attacked by her sons and their cousin in Ashok Nagar, leading to his death. In total, six people have been arrested - the deceased’s estranged wife, her mother, her two brothers, their cousin, and their friend.

The deceased, R Kalaiarasan (23), a resident of LIG Flats in 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, worked as a food delivery executive.

Kalaiarasan had been living separately from his wife Thamizharasi and their three-year-old son for the past one and a half years, which had caused tensions within the family. Police said he married Thamizharasi three years ago. As both families lived in the same neighbourhood, the dispute led to frequent skirmishes and eventually escalated into a planned attack.

In the early hours of June 15, while Kalaiarasan was walking along 8th Avenue in Ashok Nagar’s Pudur locality, two men on a bike confronted him and attacked him with machetes before fleeing. He was rescued by passersby and admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he died on June 21 without responding to treatment.

Police said that on the night of June 14, Sakthivel, his younger brother S Sanjay, and their cousin K Sanjay (19) had an encounter with Kalaiarasan. After he allegedly verbally abused his wife and declared he would not reconcile with her, the trio decided to retaliate and carried out the murderous attack in the early hours of the following day.

Ashok Nagar police arrested S Sanjay (18), S Sakthivel (20), and their friend V Sunil Kumar (20) on attempt to murder charges, which were altered to murder after Kalaiarasan’s death.

Further investigation revealed that in 2024, Sakthivel and Kalaiarasan had a public altercation that led to both being jailed.

K Sanjay was arrested last Thursday. Later, police arrested Kalaiarasan's estranged wife Thamizharasi, and on Saturday, her mother Santhiya (45), stating that both were aware of the murder plot and complicit in the crime.