Mother-daughter duo held for stealing jewellery from neighbour’s house in Ambattur

CHENNAI: The police have arrested a woman for using her minor daughter to steal 13 sovereigns of gold jewellery from her neighbour in Ambattur, after diverting the latter's attention.

The police acted on a complaint from Beulah (45) of Gnanamurthi Nagar, Ambattur, who lives with her mother and sister. In the same housing complex, the accused woman, Revathi (38), lived with her husband and 15-year-old daughter.

The police investigations revealed that Beulah and Revathi were on friendly terms and both used to visit each other at their houses often.

According to police, Revathi went to Beulah's home along with her daughter and diverted the attention of Beulah and her mother and kept them engaged while she directed her daughter to steal the jewellery kept in the bureau.

Later, when Beulah noticed the jewellery missing, she filed a complaint with the Ambattur police on October 16.

Investigations revealed that the mother and daughter had conspired to commit the theft. The duo was arrested, and the stolen 13 sovereigns of jewellery were recovered. The 15-year-old girl was sent to a government home, while Revathi was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.