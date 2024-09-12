Power outage: Most parts of Chennai go dark after fire at Manali substation

CHENNAI:A fire at the 400 kV Manali Sub Station on Thursday night led to tripping at several substations, causing a power blackout in most parts of the city.

Since the Manali 400 kV substation is connected to the North Chennai Thermal Power station, several substations connected to it including Tondiarpet, Basin Bridge and Pulianthope faced tripping, said TANGEDCO sources. As a result, several areas in the city including Manali, Madhavaram, Kolathur, Tondiarpet, Purasawalkam, Perambur, Otteri, Egmore, T Nagar, and Adyar faced power outages.

Following this, several consumers took to social media to post about the sudden power outages which occurred around 10 pm and sought a reason for it from the TANGEDCO's official social media handle.

Meanwhile, TANGEDCO chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhani said that they were trying to bypass the equipment which caught fire in order restore power supply to the city within a short period of time.

Sources in TANGEDCO said that the power restoration would be done through backfeeding one substation after another within the next two hours.