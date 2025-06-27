MoS Somanna proposes new railway station near Parandur airport site

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakthi V Somanna on Friday proposed a new railway station to be built near the Parandur airport area, according to Thanthi TV.

This comes at the time where the state government is yet to respond for the Airport Authority of India (AAI)'s request for land to build a new terminal.

The greenfield airport project continues to face significant resistance from locals opposing the project. The proposed Parandur airport is located approximately 70 kilometres from Chennai.

Meanwhile, commenting on the recent reports of potential railway fare hikes, Minister Somanna said the fares will be increased gradually, to familiarise and ease the public.

Tickets in non-AC class in Mail/Express trains may be raised by 1 paisa whiletickets in AC classes could be hiked by 2 paise per kilometre from July 1, 2025, railway officials had told PTI earlier this week.