More than style: How fashion shapes confidence and well-being

CHENNAI: Fashion is more than just clothing; for many, it’s a daily ritual, a source of excitement, and a creative outlet. It allows people to experiment, express individuality, and set the tone for their day. Studies show that embracing personal style has a deep impact on mental well-being. Stylists and fashion experts weigh in on the conversation.

Fashion and bridal stylist, Mehndi Jashnani sees fashion as more than aesthetics — it’s empowerment. “Fashion helps me express myself. It has upgraded my life and made me taken more seriously. When I dress better, I do better in life subconsciously,” she shares.

According to her, the right outfit — well-fitted and thoughtfully chosen — can boost confidence, enhance body image, and even create a sense of accomplishment. “Structured pieces like a power suit or tailored blazer create a mental association with professionalism and preparedness, helping people feel confident and capable. On the other hand, flowing dresses or soft fabrics evoke calmness, soothing the mind during anxious moments. Fashion becomes a form of emotional armor, reinforcing identity and purpose,” she explains.

Fashion holds the power to shape mood, boost self-esteem, and support mental health. Thoughtful clothing choices can transform not just how we see ourselves but also how we engage with the world. “Decluttering your closet can also reduce stress and decision fatigue,” Mehndi adds.

Damini Choudhary

Damini Choudhary, a grooming expert and makeup artist from the city, explains that the way we dress reflects our mood, identity, and self-esteem. “Wearing outfits that make us feel good can boost confidence, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of empowerment. Colours, fabrics, and styles affect emotions — bright shades uplift, while comfortable clothing promotes relaxation. Fashion is also a form of self-expression, helping people communicate without words. Experimenting with styles and curating personal aesthetics fosters creativity, which can be therapeutic,” she says.

As a fashion influencer in Chennai, Damini believes fashion is more than just clothing — it’s a form of self-care. Dressing well improves mood, enhances self-esteem, and provides a sense of control. “Whether it’s a power outfit for an event or a cosy ensemble for a relaxed day, the right clothing helps us feel empowered. In a city like Chennai, where tradition meets modernity, fashion allows people to embrace their identity with confidence,” she adds.

Even on difficult days, dressing up can create a positive mindset shift. “It’s a simple act of self-care that boosts productivity and self-perception. Fashion also builds a sense of community —engaging with trends, supporting local designers, or receiving compliments boosts positivity and social connection, both essential for mental well-being,” Damini shares.

Fashion is often seen as too much effort, but YouTuber Anita Chandhoke believes that’s a myth. “Fashion is about staying aware of trends, picking what suits me, and feeling comfortable and confident. Whether heading for a shoot or a casual lunch, owning my style makes all the difference. It doesn’t have to be expensive — even a simple white shirt and blue jeans, styled well, can set the tone for the day. Fashion is about wearing what makes you feel good,” she says.

To Anita, true fashion is about comfort and confidence. “When you feel good in what you wear, it naturally boosts your mental health. Prioritising fashion, even in small ways daily, can help tackle insecurities and improve self-perception. Over time, it even influences physical well-being, making you feel even better — like the icing on the cake,” Anita opines.

Richita Nichani

For blogger Richita Nichani, fashion has been a transformative force, boosting confidence and self-expression. “My wardrobe reflects my personality, with colours chosen to match my mood. This blend of style and emotion has become essential to my identity,” she shares.

Fashion, she believes, plays a key role in mental health. “Wearing clothes that make us feel good enhances confidence. Many find comfort in black for its sleek, poised look, while bright colours like yellow and orange can uplift the mood. Fashion is also a form of self-care — shopping, styling, or DIY projects offer a creative escape from stress. When we dress in a way that aligns with our personality, we feel more authentic and empowered.”

However, Richita acknowledges the downsides — unrealistic beauty standards, pressure to follow trends, and social media comparisons can negatively impact mental well-being. "Fast fashion also adds stress through consumerism and environmental concerns. To truly benefit from fashion, we need a mindful, sustainable, and inclusive approach,” she emphasises.