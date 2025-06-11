More than 10 cattle electrocuted in Acharapakkam

CHENNAI: More than 10 cattle were electrocuted in a farmland near Acharapakkam on Tuesday.

On Monday, rain accompanied by heavy wind lashed several places in the Chengalpattu district. Many overhead electric cable, and in Acharapakkam, many overhead electric cables got snapped in the farmland due to the rain.

On Tuesday morning, the villagers of Acharapakkam and Perumper Kandigai send their cattle for grazing, unaware of the situation.Ten of the cattle got electrocuted after stepping on live cables.

The villagers said most of the poles in the area were in bad shape and had not been replaced for many years. They surrounded the revenue officials and demanded compensation as due to the negligence of the government, they had lost their cattle.