More rakes for Chennai division soon; Kavach to cover South too, says SR’s Shailendra Singh

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway is expecting to receive few more rakes in the upcoming months, which could increase the train services, says Shailendra Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai division, to DT Next. Singh has made significant contributions in railway signalling systems, testing and commissioning of equipment and project engineering.

What percentage of routes are covered under automatic signalling? and When can we expect 100% coverage?

We already have automatic signalling in suburban routes. In Chennai division, 74.6% has been covered under automatic signalling, the remaining is expected to be completed by 2028. Like growth in traffic, the automatic signalling would help in better line capacity.

How many railway stations have been installed with the electronic interlocking system?

Around 70 stations in Chennai division, including the one in Ponneri, have been installed with electric interlocking. Currently, we’re replacing it in more stations.

What is the status of installing Kavach as it’s not covered in the entire Southern Railway?

Kavach works are sanctioned and a tender is being awarded in the Chennai division. First trials are going on in South Central Railway. In the next two years, Kavach will be deployed in the Chennai division. Currently, out of the 700 k, Kavach has been sanctioned for 523 km.

Any update on handing over of MRTS to Chennai Metro?

The Railway Board has given in-principal approval for the merger. The details of our assets and other details have been given. A formal MoU between the State government and Indian Railways is expected soon. The transfer of MRTS service to Chennai Metro will happen in around two years.

What are the major developments or projects in the Chennai division?

The Chennai division is expecting additional trains in the coming months which could increase the services. The Perambur terminal, which is currently in its proposal stage, will provide more services which will benefit the public. In this financial year, we’re remodelling the Arakkonam Yard which is another important project.