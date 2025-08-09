More blue-green relief for Chennai: 3 more sponge parks

CHENNAI: As part of developing a blue-green infrastructure (BGI) — combining water (blue) and green (vegetated) elements — Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has decided to prepare detailed project reports to create vast sponge parks at three more sites in the city. The sponge parks are expected to improve the groundwater recharge, improve water storage and facilitate flood mitigation.

The newly proposed sponge parks will come up at Secretariat Colony, Thoraipakkam; Elango Nagar, Padi; and near Vyasarpadi Jeeva Railway Station. The three sponge parks will cover a total area of about 15 acres.

The initiative is part of an announcement made in the state assembly during the 2025-26 state budget session that promised seven climate-resilient sponge parks at a total cost of Rs 88 crore. "Of the seven climate resilient sponge parks, CMDA will implement three parks as a part of the Blue-Green Infrastructure development," a document said.

While the Elango Nagar sponge park will come up in a playground, the Thoraipakkam sponge park will come up in a park. The Vyasarpadi site is an open space reserve (OSR). Since all three sites are under the administrative control of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the planning authority obtained the consent of the civic body a few weeks ago to repurpose the selected land parcels.

"Today Chennai is among India's most 'climate' vulnerable cities, facing exponentially increasing risks from drought, flooding, urban heat island, loss of green cover and environmental/biodiversity degradation. Creating community education and awareness on climate change, the significance of critical regional landscapes and climate adaptation measures is essential," the planning authority explained the rationale.

It was in March that Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the first wetland sponge park in an OSR land off Mount Poonamallee High Road, Porur. Created by CMD, it is spread over 16 acres.

The sponge parks can capture and absorb rainwater runoff from streets, sidewalks, and rooftops and reduce urban flooding by slowing down and temporarily storing water. Also, sponge parks can fight urban heat islands as vegetation and water cool urban areas by reducing local temperatures.











