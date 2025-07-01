Monfort School in Chennai hosts investiture ceremony, inaugurates new clubs

CHENNAI: Montfort Academy Matriculation Higher Secondary School recently hosted an investiture ceremony and club inauguration, marking the beginning of a new academic year filled with promise and excitement.

V Karthick, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mylapore, was the chief guest. The guest of honour was Revathy, councillor and tax and finance committee, GCC.

Principal and correspondent Reverend Brother N Amalraj also participated. The student leaders were vested with badges by the chief guest who spoke to students about the importance of doing their duty and treating everyone equally irrespective of caste, creed, religion or race.

The ceremony was followed by the club inauguration, where 12 clubs - Tamil, English, Maths, Science & Eco, Social, Art, Music, Guides, Junior Red Cross, Scouts, Dance, YCS/YSM – were launched to cater to diverse interests of students.

These clubs aim to provide students with a platform to explore their passions and develop new skills.