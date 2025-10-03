Moderate showers in Chennai, Adyar and Korattur receive most

CHENNAI: The city recorded light to moderate showers in the 24 hours ending at 5.30 am on Friday, with the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) reporting an average of 14.57 mm across locations.

Several areas received more than 25 mm of rain. Adyar (28.5 mm), Korattur (28.4 mm), Velachery (27.6 mm), Kasimedu (26.6 mm), Madhavaram (26.4 mm), Korattur Division 86 (25.6 mm) and Ayyapakkam (24.6 mm) were among the highest. Anna Nagar West (23.1 mm), Alandur (25.8 mm) and Medavakkam Junction (21.6 mm) also registered steady showers.

Moderate rainfall was reported in many parts of the city, including Ambattur (16.8 mm), Saidapet (20.2 mm), Valasaravakkam (20.4 mm), Madipakkam (21 mm), Maduravoyal (18.3 mm), Tondiarpet (19.5 mm), Ice House (16.2 mm), Perambur (15.9 mm) and Nungambakkam (14.4 mm).

A few locations, however, saw very light showers. Thiruvottiyur (0.6 mm) and WIMCO Nagar (0.6 mm) recorded the lowest, while Ennore (2.4 mm), New Manali Town (1.2–1.6 mm), Uthandi (4.5 mm) and Sholinganallur (5.8 mm) also registered only rainfall.