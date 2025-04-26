Moderate rain likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry; temperatures to stay above normal till May 2

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai has forecast that Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive light to moderate rain till May 2.

In some places, the maximum temperature is likely to be 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

Popular weather blogger K Srikkanth, who runs the social media handle Chennai Rains, said, "Thunderstorms are back in many places over South Tamil Nadu and a few places in Delta districts too. Much-needed relief from the heat. Will be the pattern for the next couple of days with coastal stretch seeing some Rains from Easterlies."