Models indicate cyclone landfall near Chennai: IMD

CHENNAI: Most weather models indicate that the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to become a cyclone, which will make a landfall between Chennai and Puducherry, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, adding that the landfall is expected between 5.30 am on November 29 and 11.30 am on November 30.

Meanwhile, the depression is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore for the next two days (November 26 and 27), said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, which issued a red alert for these districts.

Also, several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu are likely to receive very heavy to heavy rain till November 30, it added.

The depression, which is now lying about 940 km south-southeast of Chennai, is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. Then, it is likely to move towards Sri Lanka - Tamil Nadu coasts in the next two days, the RMC said.

Red alerts have been issued for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Tiruvarur predicting extremely heavy rain on Tuesday (November 26). Also, very heavy rain (orange alert) is likely to occur over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Sivaganga, while a yellow alert is issued for Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, and Chengalpattu.

The RMC also issued red alert for Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore on Wednesday (November 27), while 14 districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchy, Perambalur, and Kallakurichi - might receive very heavy to heavy rains in the next 48 hours.

It has also issued orange and yellow alerts for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore from November 28 to 30 (Thursday to Saturday).