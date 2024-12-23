Mock security drill conducted at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A mock drill was conducted at Chennai Airport to test the emergency response systems in place to counter terrorist threats and bomb scares. The drill was conducted in the presence of senior officials from the airport authorities, police, and other emergency services on Saturday.

The drill simulated a scenario where three terrorists had infiltrated the airport and were attempting to carry out a terrorist attack. The airport's security personnel, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the police, swung into action, and the "terrorists" were neutralised.

The drill was part of the airport's regular security exercises to ensure that the airport is prepared to handle any security threat.

The airport authorities have assured that the drill was successful and that the airport is equipped to handle any emergency situation.