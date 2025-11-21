Mobility plan moots roadmap to let Chennai travel and breathe easy by 2048

CHENNAI: From shifting bus fleet to electric to decentralising planning and densification of mobility corridors, the Common Mobility Plan prepared by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has mooted an array of solutions to not only improve the transportation scenario in the city but also reduce emissions caused by it.

The city emitted 8,118 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) for its daily commute in 2023, as 75 per cent of the total trips taken were motorised trips. If the scenario continues in business-as-usual (BAU) mode, it will go up to 9,274 MT of CO2e in 2048. However, this can be cut by about half if the proposals put forth in the CMP are implemented.

If the strategy on densification of mobility corridors (transit-oriented development or TOD) is adopted, this can be reduced to 5,076 MT. It will go down further to 4,320 MT, which is 4 per cent less than the present level, if the poly nucleic development strategy is adopted along with the implementation of CMP proposals.

According to the estimates, about 60 per cent of the daily trips can be shifted to public transport from the present level of 32.7 per cent. The share of two-wheeler trips will be reduced to 29.5 per cent from 49.1 per cent.

Poly nucleic development strategy encourages future population patterns to be distributed in multiple and decentralised urban growth centers to reduce pressure on a single core area. Similarly, TOD will promote future population growth along major mobility corridors.

The plan proposes the transition of 100 per cent of the bus fleet to clean energy, and also recommends designating core areas with a high concentration of Metro Rail, suburban, and bus services as low-emission zones (LEZ), with restricted movement of private and polluting vehicles.

"Only low-carbon emission vehicles would be permitted in these zones. To ensure seamless travel within such areas, at-grade trams are proposed to connect Metro stations, bus stops, and key points of interest," it says.

Also, the plan suggests the development of the inland waterway along Buckingham Canal as an emission reduction strategy, and higher fees and taxes for high-emission vehicles and large SUVs, while granting exemptions or rebates for EVs and hybrid vehicles.

Sustainable two-wheeler policy

As two-wheelers make up half of the trips made in Chennai, the CMP proposes a sustainable two-wheeler policy. Under the policy, CUMTA will devise strategies to promote the conversion of two-wheelers into electric vehicles, limiting two-wheeler usage, etc.

"Given that two-wheelers account for approximately 47.2% of the modal share in the CMA, their dominance in urban mobility makes it imperative to implement the proposed strategies to ensure safer, cleaner, and more reliable two-wheeler systems. A multipronged approach – ranging from retrofitting programmes and usage limitations to dedicated lanes, EV adoption, and vehicle scrappage – will be essential in mitigating negative externalities and advancing sustainable transportation in Chennai," the CMP adds.

CARBON COMMUTE

8,118 MT CO2e emitted daily by commute in Chennai

9,274 MT projected CO2e emission per day by 2048 if no steps taken

4,320 MT daily CO2e emission by 2048 if sustainable urban transport implemented

Roadmap to cut emission

Poly-nucleic development and decentralised urban growth centers

Encouraging EVs

Designated low-emission zones

Development of the inland waterway along Buckingham Canal and trams on major roads

Sustainable two-wheeler policy to limit usage