Mobile tower atop residence collapses after rains in Purasawalkam

CHENNAI: A BSNL mobile phone tower installed on the terrace of a house in Purasawalkam collapsed and fell on a nearby building after rains lashed the city on Tuesday night.

Nobody was injured, police said.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Tuesday at Gangadheeswarar Avenue, where the tower was installed on the third floor of a house owned by Suresh Kumar Surana (63), who runs a catering business.

The BSNL tower fell due to the impact of the rain and landed on the adjacent property owned by Manoj Kumar (34).

Upon impact, the staircase in the residence was damaged. Personnel from Vepery Police station reached the scene and after assessing the situation, alerted BSNL authorities, who have engaged staff to repair the structure.