MMC to hold conduct national-level meet in Chennai for medicos on May 2,3
Renowned doctors from across the country and the world, and IAS officers, are expected to participate and share their knowledge and vast clinical experience, and case-based learning with students.
CHENNAI: Madras Medical College (MMC) will be organising a two-day national conference titled, Medical Interdisciplinary Research and Academic Collaborative for Excellence (MIRACLE 25), for UG students at Kalainavanar Arangam on May 2 and 3.
The conference is a ‘multidisciplinary approach’ to diagnosis and management, which aims to inculcate the importance of a holistic approach to diagnosis management. Ahead of the conference, a pre-conference workshop will be held on May 1.
More than 1,960 students from across 111 colleges registered for the programme would get hands-on experience from 30 workshops. They would also learn about medico-legal issues, attend tech talks, receive career guidance and tips to handle exams.
A new aspect of the programme is the incorporation of medicine and surgery. Students would get exposure to medical poster presentations, reflective writing, photography competition and game-based learning.