MMC to hold conduct national-level meet in Chennai for medicos on May 2,3

CHENNAI: Madras Medical College (MMC) will be organising a two-day national conference titled, Medical Interdisciplinary Research and Academic Collaborative for Excellence (MIRACLE 25), for UG students at Kalainavanar Arangam on May 2 and 3.

Renowned doctors from across the country and the world, and IAS officers, are expected to participate and share their knowledge and vast clinical experience, and case-based learning with students.

The conference is a ‘multidisciplinary approach’ to diagnosis and management, which aims to inculcate the importance of a holistic approach to diagnosis management. Ahead of the conference, a pre-conference workshop will be held on May 1.

More than 1,960 students from across 111 colleges registered for the programme would get hands-on experience from 30 workshops. They would also learn about medico-legal issues, attend tech talks, receive career guidance and tips to handle exams.

A new aspect of the programme is the incorporation of medicine and surgery. Students would get exposure to medical poster presentations, reflective writing, photography competition and game-based learning.