MMA choir explores nature's cycles in upcoming concert

CHENNAI: The Madras Musical Association (MMA) Choir will present their next concert, Seasons, a musical journey through nature's cycles with a focus on the environment. The 100-minute performance will take place at The Museum Theatre, Egmore, on September 7 and 8, at 7 pm. The choir will be accompanied by their string orchestra and band.

Seasons celebrates the changing times and their impact on our lives. The concert will showcase a range of works reflecting the essence of spring, summer, monsoon, autumn, and winter. Directed by Augustine Paul, the MMA Choir has crafted a programme that highlights the beauty of each season. Audiences will experience evocative pieces capturing spring's vibrancy, summer's warmth, autumn's introspection, and winter's stillness through a diverse selection of music, including classical, semi-classical, and pop genres. The performance will feature both solo and choral numbers, complemented by instrumental pieces from the orchestra, adding depth and richness to the portrayal of each season.

“The concept of ‘Seasons’ is both inspiring and relevant today. We wanted to present something fresh after our past thematic concerts. The repertoire features beloved movements from Vivaldi’s ‘Four Seasons’ and Haydn’s ‘Seasons,’ performed by the MMA Choir along with the string and woodwind orchestra and band. We will also showcase small ensembles with a touch of choreography. An innovative ‘live character’ will add a unique element to the presentation. I’m confident it will be a treat for Chennai’s music lovers,” says Augustine Paul, Music Director of The MMA Choir.