Misty mornings in Chennai for 2 more days; heavy rain next week

CHENNAI: A new low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal on November 23, and likely to intensify into a depression in the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Tuesday.

The system is likely to trigger heavy rainfall activity over some of the coastal districts of TN from next week. Chennai will witness mist during the early morning hours for the next two days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas around November 21. It’s likely to move west-northwestwards and become a low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 23 (Saturday). Thereafter, it’s likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent two days.

This is likely to bring heavy rain over TN’s coastal districts. The RMC has issued a yellow warning for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram on November 25 (Monday).

A cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and adjoining the Comorin area at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely to occur over isolated places in TN till November 24. The weather department has issued a thunderstorm warning across the State for the next 48 hours.

Chennai can expect thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain in some areas. The weather condition is likely to reduce the maximum and minimum temperatures in the city and suburbs by recording around 3-32 degrees Celsius and 25-26 degrees Celsius at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations respectively.