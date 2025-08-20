Miscreants throw country bomb at Tiruvallur man

CHENNAI: A Tiruvallur man was severely injured after a gang hurled country bombs at him, with the intention to murder him, on Tuesday. The Tiruvallur district police have cast a net to catch the culprits behind the crime.

The injured person, identified as Sethu of Chitrambakkam, is currently undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur government hospital.

The incident took place when Sethu had just come out of his home and was walking towards a shop when a car sped towards him and hurled country bombs in his direction and fled the scene.

The sudden explosion shook the villagers, who rushed out to check the scene and found a seriously injured Sethu. They immediately alerted the authorities and moved Sethu to the hospital.

He is currently under critical care as the explosion severely damaged his right hand. Due to the scale of the injury, it is likely that Sethu's hand may be amputated.

Preliminary investigations have suggested a rivalry angle involving a financial dispute to be behind the incident. Police are perusing CCTV footage in the highways and also conducting investigations with Sethu's associates to find the suspects behind the attack.