Miscreants breach Krishna canal near Sripedumbudur, risking contamination

KANCHEEPURAM: Residents near Sriperumbudur were alarmed after unidentified persons reportedly breached the bank of the Krishna canal to release sewage and stagnant rainwater, polluting the water flowing into Chembarambakkam lake, a key drinking water source for Chennai and its suburbs.

The Krishna canal carries water released from the Poondi reservoir in Tiruvallur for nearly 30 km before it reaches the Chembarambakkam lake.

In recent weeks, residents of Thandalam panchayat near Sriperumbudur had complained that wastewater from nearby apartments and a private hospital was being discharged directly into the canal. This contamination had already affected the quality of water reaching the lake.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials had earlier strengthened the canal bank by dumping sand along the Chennai–Bengaluru highway near Thandalam. However, due to recent heavy rain, Sriperumbudur received 9 cm on Monday night. Sewage and rainwater stagnated near the residential and hospital areas as they could not drain away.

Following this, a few individuals reportedly broke the canal bank using spades and crowbars to let out the stagnant water into the Krishna canal. The officials said the act has again raised the risk of contaminated water flowing to the Chembarambakkam lake.

The PWD and police officials are investigating the incident. "We will inspect the area and take strict action against those who damaged the canal bank," said a Water Resources Department official.

Social activists have urged authorities to identify and act against those responsible for damaging the canal, warning that continued contamination could affect drinking water supply.